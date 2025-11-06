Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police have registered two two cases of Triple Talaq and dowry harassment in two separate incidents in Indore district within the last two days, a police official said.

According to the police, one case has been registered at Tukoganj police station and another at Khajarana police station in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya said, "In the last two days, two cases of Triple Talaq have come to light in which a report was filed by the complainant in the Tukoganj police station. Her husband and in-laws threw her out of the house and said talaq three times, telling her not to come home anymore. Based on the complaint, the case has been registered against the husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law at Tukoganj police station in the district."

Additionally, there was also a demand of one lakh rupees, therefore, relevant sections of dowry and harassment had also been filed into the case, the officer said.

He further added, "The second case was reported at Khajana police station in the district, where the complainant, who lives in Ashraf Nagar, stated that she tied the knot with her husband in 2010. In October-November 2024, her husband, Wasim, said talaq three times and demanded money for a car and asked for dowry. Following this, a case has been registered in the Khajana police station, including the relevant sections of the dowry and harassment."

The notices have been issued to both parties in both cases, and further proceedings into the matter are underway, he added.

Triple Talaq is the process of divorce under Islamic law where a husband could divorce his wife by pronouncing 'Talaq' three times.

In August 2017, a five-judge SC bench held that the practice of Talaq-e-biddat, or Triple Talaq, was 'manifestly arbitrary' and unconstitutional. In 2019, Parliament enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which made the practice of talaq-e-biddat a criminal act, punishable with up to three years' imprisonment. (ANI)

