Indore, July 2: Two Indore-bound flights were diverted to Ahmedabad and Bhopal due to bad weather at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, an official said.

Star Air's flight from Kishangarh (Rajasthan) to Indore was diverted to Ahmedabad, while IndiGo's flight from Delhi to Indore was sent to Bhopal due to bad weather, airport director Aryama Sanyal said.

Once the weather conditions improve, these flights will head back to their original destination, she added.

