Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will extend invitations to over 25 lakh families in Madhya Bharat Prant (Central India) in connection with the consecration program of Ram Mandir to be held in Ayodhya in the coming January, according to a release.

The release stated that Akshat (yellow rice) Kalash worshipped in Shri Ram temple on November 5 has arrived in Madhya Bharat Prant. The distribution program of these worshipped Akshat Kalash was organised at Gufa mandir, Lal Ghati in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

Also Read | Employment News: Titan Company Plans to Hire Over 3,000 Employees in Next 5 Years.

During this, saints, members of VHP and key members of other organisations of Sangh Parivar (referring to RSS), along with representatives of 32 districts of the organisation were present to take the worshipped Akshat Kalash to their districts.

The VHP workers, together with other Hindu organisations, will go to Hindu families in the cities and villages of the state between January 1 and January 15 with Akshat Kalash to invite them.

Also Read | Air India Flight From Mumbai to New York Returns From Iran Airspace After Technical Glitch.

"We celebrate Diwali in the happiness of the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years, but January 22 next year, it will be the second Diwali when Ramji will return to his birthplace after 500 years, in the amrit vela of India's independence. Therefore, it is necessary that the entire Hindu society of the world should participate in this Pran Pratistha ceremony," the release read.

All Ram devotees cannot be called to Ayodhya on the same day. Therefore, VHP's call is that Hindus from all over the state should consider the temple of their locality or village as Ayodhya and gather there. Perform puja, worship and rituals according to the tradition there, chant the victory mantra given by the saints - "Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" and watch the live telecast of the grand program of Ayodhya and offer prayers in the Aarti, it added.

VHP has divided the country into 45 parts and requested each part to visit Ayodhya on a fixed day between January 27 and February 22. In this sequence, arrangements have been made for the darshan of about 2500 people from Madhya Bharat Prant on February 17, next year.

The release further read that VHP requested that every Hindu family should light at least 5 lamps on the holy night January 22 and after that, should visit Ayodhya with family for darshan on some day.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad is confident that this temple of Lord Ram will spread harmony, unity and self-respect among the Hindus in the world and will emerge as a national temple to take India towards ultimate glory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)