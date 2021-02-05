Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Parliamentarians Fauzia Khan and Imtiyaz Jaleel have been appointed as members of Maharashtra State Waqf Board, state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said on Friday.

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Khan is a member of Rajya Sabha, while AIMIM's Jaleel represents Aurangabad in the Lok Sabha.

An official statement informed that Khan and Jaleel have been named as members of the board, headquartered in Aurangabad, under the 'Muslim Members of Parliament from the state' category.

