New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Lawmakers from different parties on Thursday were united in raising concern over cybercrime incidents, especially financial fraud targeting gullible people, as the CBI director, NIA DG and senior officials from different ministries appeared before a parliamentary committee.

Sources said some opposition MPs flagged the alleged low conviction in such cases and also raised the issue of businessmen accused of defrauding banks of thousands of crores of rupees continuing to escape Indian agencies' attempts to bring them back from their foreign refuge to face justice.

The Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, held almost day-long meetings on Wednesday and Thursday over "Cyber Crime - Ramifications, Protection and Prevention".

Department of Financial Services, representatives of banks, Department of Telecommunications, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, External Affairs, Corporate Affairs and Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND), besides federal probe agencies, appeared before the panel.

"Members from across party lines were united in expressing seriousness over the issue. While probe agencies highlighted their action, several suggestions were made by MPs," a member said.

Another MP, sources said, cited a recent RTI reply that said against over 2,000 criminal cases registered by cyber police stations in Mumbai in four years, there were only two convictions during the period.

A probe agency said they have frozen lakhs of mule accounts, used to receive and launder funds swindled from victims of these crimes, and have been stepping up their efforts to boost cooperation with other countries, as these criminal enterprises often have roots outside India.

Some MPs called for efforts to boost awareness, and a member flagged issues with the helpline number 1930, which was launched to report cyber financial fraud.

