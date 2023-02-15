New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) MSD Pharmaceuticals is willing to participate in a global tender that the Union Health Ministry is likely to float in April to procure HPV vaccine against cervical cancer for immunisation of girls aged 9 to 14.

MSD Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp and Dohme (known as Merck and Co Inc in the US and Canada), sells its HPV vaccine Gardasil 4 (quadrivalent vaccine) in India. It is currently priced at Rs 3,927 per dose.

The company launched its first gender-neutral HPV vaccine, Gardasil 9, in the country in 2021. The nine-valent human papillomavirus (types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58 ) vaccine is currently priced in India at Rs 10,850 per dose.

"With HPV affecting both genders, the launch of advanced Gardasil 9 vaccine demonstrates our commitment towards bringing a gender-neutral HPV vaccine to our country that addresses certain HPV related diseases among Indian girls, women and boys, and MSD will continue to promote preventive healthcare in India," the company told PTI in response to a question.

The Union Health Ministry intends to begin administering the HPV vaccine against cervical cancer under the universal immunisation programme in a phased manner from June.

It is likely to float a global tender for HPV in April for 16.02 crore doses to be procured by 2026.

"We would be keen to work on the immunisation programme if the Government of India floated a global tender. We are also working with several state governments in other key areas such as maternal health, oncology and can similarly collaborate to provide HPV vaccines under wider roll-out plans," the company said in response to a question.

On how important the Indian market is for the cervical cancer vaccine, MSD said currently there is less than one per cent penetration for HPV vaccination in the target cohort. There is indeed an urgent need for HPV vaccination awareness in India.

"In India, Gardasil 4 is approved for women between the age of 9-45 years. It means we have around 300 million women in India who need protection from HPV related cancers and MSD is taking efforts in this direction. The government is also taking a lot of efforts in educating the general population around prevention of cervical cancer," it said.

The Serum Institute's made-in-India vaccine against cervical cancer, CERVAVAC, was launched last month.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute of India (SII), wrote a letter to the Health Ministry recently, saying its first indigenous HPV vaccine will be available in the private market at an MRP of Rs 2,000 per dose, it has been learnt. CERVAVAC will be available in two-dose glass vial presentation.

