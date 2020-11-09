Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor died by suicide in Jalgaon here on Monday, allegedly over erratic disbursement of salary.

"My son used to work for the MSRTC and was posted at the Jalgaon depot. He was dealing with loans and used to get erratic and low salary and committed suicide because of it," said Anil Choudhry, father of the deceased MSRTC bus conductor.

The victim's brother alleged that his brother had named the Maharashtra government for his death.

"My brother was getting less salary for the last three months and the payments were also irregular. He has named Thackery government responsible for his death," said the victim's brother.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked the Thackeray government over the issue and posed the question about who shall be arrested for "abetment of suicide".

"Ratnagiri Jalgaon ST driver and conductor committed suicides, in their dying declaration they said "Thackeray Sarkar is responsible for their Atmahatya as they have not received salaries" Whom Thackeray Sarkar will arrest.. Transport Minister? Chief Minister? for abetment of suicide," tweeted BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. (ANI)

