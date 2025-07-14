New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said the "much-delayed" acceptance of responsibility by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for the Pahalgam terror attack is an insult to the innocent tourists who lost their lives and asked when he was resigning.

The Congress' head of media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, was reacting to Sinha's reported remarks in an interview to a leading daily that he takes full responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

"The much delayed acceptance of responsibility by LG Manoj Sinha is an insult to all those innocent tourists who lost their lives in Pahalgam terror attack," Khera said in a post on X.

"He finally takes responsibility of ‘Pahalgam' after 82 days of the attack. In doing so, who is he protecting in Delhi? How many days, weeks, months to also be held accountable and resign or get sacked?" Khera said in another post.

Responding to Khera's post, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Pretty obvious actually who he is protecting."

Khera said the LG has taken responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, but why has he said so now and to save whom?

"Who is the LG protecting? Where is the accountability?" he also asked.

"When will you resign?" he asked, alleging that the government had even failed to provide ambulances to the victims.

At least 26 tourists lost their lives in the terrorist attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. PTI SKC

