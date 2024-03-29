Banda (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) After the completion of postmortem, gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's body on Friday left for his native place in Ghazipur amidst heavy security from here, police officials said.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles to ensure security along the 400-kilometre-long route via several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Taliban To Resume Stoning for Afghanistan Women Accused of Adultery, Says Report.

As per police officials, Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari and the wife of Abbas Ansari were present inside the ambulance carrying the body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)