Mumbai, March 29: Women in Afghanistan will be stoned to death for adultery as the Taliban's Supreme Leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, announced the resumption of stringent punishment, which has caused international concern. In the announcement, Akhundzada said that the international community had been advocating for women's rights, which were against the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic Sharia.

The Telegraph reported the Taliban's latest announcement in a voice message on state TV last Saturday. The announcement aligns with the Taliban's stringent interpretation of Islamic Sharia, which they argue supersedes international advocacy for women's rights. Taliban Has Imposed ‘Severe Restrictions’ on Movement of Female UN Employees in Afghanistan, Says Report.

"You say it's a violation of women's rights when we stone them to death. But we will soon implement the punishment for adultery. We will flog women in public. We will stone them to death in public," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

The move marks a continuation of the Taliban's hardline stance since their return to power in 2021, which has seen a systematic rollback of women's rights in Afghanistan. Educational opportunities have been severely curtailed, with girls being banned from secondary schools shortly after the Taliban's takeover and universities closing their doors to female students in December 2022. Employment opportunities have also been heavily restricted, leading to what a UN report describes as the "worst globally" conditions for women and girls, potentially amounting to a "gender apartheid." Afghanistan: Taliban Imposes Severe Restrictions on Sikh and Hindu Minorities.

The situation has forced many Afghan families to consider marriage as the sole option for their daughters, often without the girls' consent. This has contributed to a rise in depression and suicide rates among girls over the past two years, highlighting the tragic human cost of the Taliban's policies.

