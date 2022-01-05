Gurugram, Jan 4 (PTI) The Special Task Force nabbed an uncle of gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya for being allegedly involved in a multi-crore heist.

The accused has been identified as Jogender, a resident of Lagarpur village in Delhi, a senior STF official said.

The incident had taken place on August 4, when Lagarpuriya's gang members broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run.

They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash.

The STF also recovered Rs 1.5 lakh from Jogender's possession. He was produced in a city court which sent him to judicial custody, the officer said.

Till now, 18 people have been arrested in the case.

