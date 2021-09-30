Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) A multi-storey building collapsed due to a landslide triggered by recent rains in Shimla on Thursday evening, a senior official said.

The incident took place at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla at 5.45 pm, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared on Official Wesbite cbseresults.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, he said.

A video of the building collapse is also doing the rounds on social media.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Dianmu Strikes Thailand, 7 Dead, 1 Missing As Typhoon Triggered Flood Across 31 Provinces of the Country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)