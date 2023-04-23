Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) At least 20 motorcyclists were arrested and their vehicles were seized by the Mumbai police for allegedly riding in a rash and negligent manner on Bandra-Worli Sea Link and other arterial roads in the western suburb on Sunday, an official said.

The action was taken in the early hours of the day after motorcyclists were spotted riding rashly on the sea link, Carter Road, Bandstand among other places in Bandra, he said.

The accused, including pillion riders, were residents of Kurla, Chembur, Panvel and other places, the official said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act and their vehicles have been seized, he added.

