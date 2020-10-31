Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) The Mumbai Crime Branch busted a betting racket being run at a hookah parlour in Ghatkopar and arrested five persons, an official said on Saturday.

Crime Branch's Unit V raided a cafe where hookah was being served on Friday night and found the owner and four patrons placing online bets on the ongoing IPL matches, he said.

"All five were arrested. We have seized 13 mobile phones, laptop, television set, router and Rs 1.34 lakh cash," he added.

