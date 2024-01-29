Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested five persons for allegedly assaulting a jeweller and his wife and robbing them at gunpoint of gold worth Rs 1.43 crore, an official said on Monday.

The police recently made arrests in connection with the robbery that occurred in the Vakola area of suburban Santacruz on January 19, the official said.

The police apprehended Balusingh Bhairavsingh Parmar (20), a former employee of the jeweller, and Mahiparl Changram Singh (21) from Palghar district, while Lerulal alias Lucky Mithalal Bhil (21), Mangilal Mithalal Bhil (28) and Kailash Bharalal Bhil (19) were arrested from Rajasthan.

According to the police, Balusingh reached his former employer Naresh Solanki's flat with the other accused. He was allowed to enter the apartment as he was acquainted with the couple.

The accused beat up the couple and threatened them at gunpoint before decamping with gold jewellery worth Rs 1.43 crore from the apartment, the official said.

Based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the police zeroed in on the accused and recovered a country-made pistol and the stolen valuables, which they had buried in a forest in Palghar, he said.

A case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he added.

