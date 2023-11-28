Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take action against shops, hotels and other commercial establishments in Mumbai that are not putting up Marathi signboards in Devanagari script, an official said on Tuesday.

BMC said that a drive has begun on Tuesday in this regard and a team has been formed to take action against such establishments that did not follow the directives.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, BMC official Sanjay Sonar said, "It has been going on for a very long time that there should be a signboard in Marathi. So far, many people have acted upon our primary information to get a signboard in Marathi, some of them didn't do it and went to the Court."

BMC official further informed that the maximum fine is up to Rs 1 lakh if such establishments fail to comply with the directions of the Corporation.

"The Supreme Court's decision came and they were given an ultimatum of two months which also ended on November 25. These establishments will show their license. However, the maximum fine is Rs 1 lakh in for not following directions. But there is another provision of a fine which is the penalty of Rs 2,000 per employee. First, we will give them a notice, and then we will check their license once. After looking at their license, we will get to know about the number of employees and then the Court will decide the fine accordingly," Sonar said. (ANI)

