Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena and Samajwadi Party workers as well as members of several organisations on Sunday joined a 'yatra' of the Mumbai Congress against divisive forces.

Also Read | Lumpy Virus: Karnataka Govt Releases Rs 2 Crore Compensation to Cattle Owners in State for Livestock Deaths.

The march was held between August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralaya.

Also Read | Swachh Survekshan 2022 Ranking: 'BJP Has Yet Again Brought Shame to Delhi, Proved Its Incompetence,' Says AAP.

Among those who attended were Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, Mahatma Gandhi Foundation chief Tushar Gandhi, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant, SP leader Abu Asim Azmi and Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said all outfits participated in the march except All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who he said were "B teams of the Bharatiya Janata Party", and those part of the Eknath Shinde faction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)