Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his grandmother, who was found strangled to death at her residence in suburban Andheri seven years ago, police said on Friday.

The accused Pradeep Tukaram Sonawane, who had remained untraceable since his 75-year-old grandmother's death in 2014, was nabbed from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, an official said.

Sonawane worked as a painter at construction sites and the policemen laid a trap by posing as house owners wishing to hire him and apprehended him in Nandivali, he said.

According to the police, the accused's grandmother Shashikala Maruti Waghmare was found dead at her residence in Andheri (east) on June 13, 2014.

During the investigation, it came to light that she had been strangled to death and had been robbed, the official said, adding that Sonawane had remained untraceable since the killing.

Recently, the Unit-10 of the crime branch renewed their search for the accused and through social media came to know about his whereabouts, he said.

The accused has informed the police that his grandmother had opposed his love marriage and she was instigating his second wife to fight with him, the official said.

Angered by this, Sonawane allegedly strangled her and fled the scene after committing the crime, he added.

