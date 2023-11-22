Mumbai, November 22: Mumbai police's Wadala Unit, have arrested three people including a girl in the abduction case of a 3-year-old child on November 20. The plot to sell the child for Rs 2 lakhs failed when the money was not received. The three arrested have been identified as Sanika Waghmare, Pawan Pokharkar and Sarthak Bongale. Mumbai police said, "Wadala police arrested three people, including a woman, in the kidnapping case of a 3-year-old child. The accused had a plan to sell the child for Rs 2 lakh. The accused woman claimed that she was paid Rs 2 lakh for handing over any minor child below 10 years of age to the other accused."

Shivadi resident Suman Chaurasia said that her child playing outside the house suddenly disappeared. After searching, when he was not found, Suman lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case. Some people informed her that her son was seen with a woman named Sanika. Suman immediately called Sanika but she said that she was in college and she had no information on this. When the police searched the CCTV installed in the area, it was seen that Sanika was with the child. Police took Sanika into custody and interrogated her strictly. She confessed to her crime and narrated the entire incident.

"Sanika kidnapped Chaurasia's son, she reached Ghatkopar with the boy and met Pawan and Sarthak there, all of them reached Kalyan in the same taxi to sell the child. Sanika demanded Rs 2 lakh from him in exchange for the child, but Pawan refused to give her the money immediately, Wadala police said. When money was not received, Sanika returned with the boy to Mumbai and handed over the child to an acquaintance, and claimed that the boy was found as destitute.

"The acquaintance reached Wadala police station with the child. When the police interrogated the boy, he told the name of Sanika, the police first detained Sanika, and she confessed to kidnapping the three-year-old child at the behest of Pawan. The police after investigation arrested both Pawan and Sarthak, living in Ghatkopar area," Wadala police added. Sanika, a student stated that her father lived in the village and her mother had taken a loan of Rs 3.50 lakh, so she committed this to free her mother from the debt.

The police further said, "The girl met the other accused a month ago. The accused girl claimed that she was to get Rs 2 lakh for handing over any minor child below 10 years of age to the other accused."

