Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday claimed to have busted a fake call centre in the Andhera area and arrested 10 people for allegedly cheating United States citizens on pretext of selling medicines.

According to police, the arrests were made by Unit 10 of the Crime Branch.

"Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch busted a fake call centre in the Andheri area, cheating American citizens in the name of selling medicines," officials said.

10 accused have been arrested, and we are further investigating the matter, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

