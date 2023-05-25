Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in Chembur's Swastik Chamber on Thursday morning, officials said.
Four fire engines were sent to the spot and the fire in the building was doused.
No casualty was reported.
However, the reason behind the incident is still not clear.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
