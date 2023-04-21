Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested four persons from Rajasthan for allegedly duping a woman of more than Rs 4 lakh by promising her a part-time job and extra income, an official said on Friday.

The police apprehended the accused from Rajasthan's Ajmer and froze Rs 97 lakh deposited in 24 bank accounts used by them to dupe several other people, the official said.

The fraud came to light when a woman approached the Chunabhatti police station claiming that she had lost more than Rs 4 lakh to cyber fraudsters, he said.

The complainant had received a WhatsApp message last month from a company, which was offering a part-time job, and asked her to join the firm's Telegram group of if she was interested, he said.

She then received a YouTube link and was given a task to like the video, he said.

When the complainant completed each task, she received some money in her account and the accused then lured her to invest Rs 4.32 lakh. However, she realised she was duped when she did not receive any money in return, the official said.

The police have recovered 43 ATM cards, 25 cheque books, 32 SIM cards, and 22 mobile phones of various companies from the arrested accused, he added.

