Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Forty-five persons were arrested in the early hours of Saturday for allegedly taking part in a gambling session after a raid was conducted at an upmarket residential complex in Khar, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said.

He said residents of Om Palace building located on Ambedkar Road in the western suburb had complained to the Crime Branch about gambling activities, which was causing problems to those staying in the complex.

The raid led to the arrest of four persons running the gambling den, three jockeys and 38 customers, including 12 women, he said.

"We have seized Rs 34 lakh cash, plastic coins worth Rs 1 crore used to lay bets and other items. The arrested persons have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Gambling Act," the official said.

