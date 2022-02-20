Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): In an effort to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level ahead of the 2024 General elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet ministers at his official residence in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Actor Prakash Raj were also present in the meeting at Varsha bungalow - Maharashtra CM's official residence in Mumbai.

His visit came after KCR gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces coming together to "oust" the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

