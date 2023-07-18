Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man who had allegedly made a passport using the address and documents of a relative, an official said.

The accused is a resident of Govandi area, but he used his brother-in-law's Kurla address to get his passport made, the official from Shivaji Park police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Threatened Again: Unidentified Caller Warns of 26/11-style Attack and Targets Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister.

The police probe revealed that the accused had managed to get a passport using brother-in-law's documents and address in October 2003 and travelled abroad on several occasions in the last 20 years, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused from Govandi during the day, the official said.

Also Read | Indian, Indonesian Naval Ships to Conduct Joint Exercise in Jakarta.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indian Passport Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)