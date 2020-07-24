Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested on Friday by Crime Branch for allegedly operating a prostitution racket from a spa in Andheri East in Mumbai, an official said.

He was identified as Hanif Moiuddin Shaikh, who was held after a raid on 'Brista Spa' by Unit X personnel, he added.

Two women were rescued from there, he said, and Shaikh had been charged under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

