Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by three minor boys, after he stopped one of them from bursting a firecracker in a glass bottle on an open ground in the eastern suburb of Govandi here on Monday, police said.

The police have detained two of the boys, aged 14 and 15, while another accused who is 12 years old is absconding, an official said.

The incident took place in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in the afternoon, he said.

The victim had spotted the 12-year-old boy placing a firecracker in a glass bottle to burst it and intervened, the official said.

An argument ensued between the two and the other two accused started beating up the victim. The 12-year-old boy then attacked the man with a sharp weapon and stabbed him in the neck, he said.

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said.

