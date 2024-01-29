Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch police raided various locations and arrested 11 people, including two most wanted drug peddlers in separate operations. A total of 1.130 KG of MD (mephedrone) worth around Rs 2.22 crore was seized from them, officials said on Monday.

As per officials, on January 24 ANC Bandra Unit, while patrolling in MS Ali Road, Grant Road, Mumbai area, apprehended two persons and recovered MD from their possession.

Also Read | 'I Can't Do JEE, Am a Loser': 18-Year-Old Girl Student Commits Suicide in Kota a Day Before JEE Main Exam, Apologises to Parents.

During the first operation conducted, it was revealed that one more accused was wanted in this case, who was coordinating drug delivery from outside India.

The ANC Worli Unit conducted the second operation in the Santacruz area and found another person with possession of MD.

Also Read | Germany: KaDeWe Department Store Group Files for Bankruptcy.

While interrogating him in police custody, the accused revealed that he took MD from Cotton Green, Mumbai. A total of 120 grams of MD was seized from the accused, officials said.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai's Bandra Unit apprehended a Nigerian drug peddler and recovered cocaine worth around Rs 1.25 crore from him, said officials.

As per the information received from the officials, the ANC Bandra Unit, in a special operation on January 8, during the search of drug traffickers in Mumbai's affected area, apprehended one Nigerian national accused of conscious possession of 125 grammes of cocaine near the Andheri East area.

The apprehended accused is a 31-year-old male. He revealed during the interrogation that he was selling cocaine in Mumbai city and suburban areas. Further in-depth investigation to trace out other crucial members is underway, officials added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)