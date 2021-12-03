Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man, brother of a film producer, on charges of inappropriately touching and seeking sexual favours from a struggling female actor in exchange for getting her acting opportunities.

The man, identified as Swapnil Lokhande, has been arrested under Section 354 of the IPC Act by the Aarey Police.

According to the woman, whenever she used to object to his inappropriate behaviour the accused threatened with dire consequences.

Based on the complaint from her, the man was arrested by the Aarey Police. (ANI)

