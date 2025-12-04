Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Amid large-scale disruptions in IndiGo's nationwide operations, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots, Captain CS Randhawa, on Thursday detailed multiple factors he believes are responsible for the cancellations and delays.

Speaking to ANI on the situation at Mumbai Airport, Randhawa said IndiGo's vast network has amplified the scale of the disruptions. "Indigo operates approximately 2,200 flights all over India," he said.

He added that the first major cause remains staff shortage."Most of these flight disruptions, cancellations, and delays have been attributable to, firstly, the crew shortage," he stated.

Randhawa pointed to the airline's fleet expansion without corresponding manpower readiness. "Secondly, they have been inducting aircraft. It must be appreciated that when you induct an aircraft, you must have an adequate number of crews per aircraft," he said.

He further noted issues with crew scheduling in recent months. "Thirdly, Indigo pilots were flying about 55 to 57 hours. After 1st November, they offered pilots the option to buy back their leave... The crew rostering of the pilots was totally inappropriate. They did not plan the crews correctly," he added.

The Federation President also highlighted complications arising from regulatory changes. "Lastly, after the second phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitation), new CARs (Civil Aviation Requirements) came into effect by the order of the Delhi High Court on 1st of November. They immediately approached the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and sought a variation," Randhawa said.

He added that they have officially sought clarity from the aviation regulator. "We have asked the DGCA how the variation or dispensation was given to Indigo and other airlines, as this CAR had to be implemented..." he said.

Urging strict enforcement, he appealed to the authorities.

"I request the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation not to grant such dispensations and variations, and to implement the CAR in totality," he added.

Randhawa also emphasised the need for internal corrective action within the airline."There are a lot of remedial measures which Indigo has to take," he said.

According to data shared for Mumbai Airport, IndiGo reported 85 planned cancellations for December 4 - 41 arrivals and 44 departures.

Meanwhile, in Pune, airport authorities said they remain fully mobilised amid continued airline operational disruptions.

In an official statement, Pune Airport said, "All operational teams across terminal management, security, apron services, and passenger facilitation remain fully mobilised to assist passengers and ensure smooth terminal functioning."

Updating the situation, the airport noted, "As per the latest operational status, 8 arrival and 8 departure flights have been cancelled, 11 aircraft are currently on the ground, and 19 flights have been delayed by more than one hour."

The primary constraint, officials said, was prolonged bay occupancy caused by grounded IndiGo aircraft.

"The extended ground presence of multiple IndiGo aircraft awaiting availability of operating crew has resulted in the prolonged occupation of parking bays," the statement said.

The airport added that congestion has had a cascading impact across all carriers. "This has severely constrained bay availability at the airport, leading to sequential delays to subsequent arrivals and departures across all airlines, irrespective of carrier, due to parking bay non-availability," it stated.

Pune Airport said coordination is ongoing with all stakeholders, airlines, ground handlers, ATC, CISF and terminal teams, to manage operations and assist passengers while schedules are gradually stabilised.

It added that passenger welfare remains a priority and thanked travellers for their cooperation during the disruptions. (ANI)

