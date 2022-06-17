Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 2,255 new coronavirus infections, a dip from the daily cases reported in the last two days, and two pandemic-related deaths, a civic official said.

The financial capital of India has now 13,304 active cases, while its overall caseload rose to 10,90,503.

Two new deaths took the death toll in the city to 19,580, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The metropolis had reported 2,366 new cases on Thursday and 2,293 on Wednesday.

For the third time this week, the test positivity rate in Mumbai was above 15 per cent at 15.39 per cent.

Of 2,255 new cases, only 110 patients were admitted to hospitals, with 16 needing oxygen support.

Of total 13,304 active patients in the city, 76 are on oxygen support.

As per BMC data, the overall growth rate of cases between June 10 and 16 was 0.17 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 399 days and recovery rate stood at 97 per cent.

It also revealed that 14,463 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 1,73,58,446.

Only 569 of the 24,818 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients are currently occupied in the city.

