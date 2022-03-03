Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Mumbai did not report any COVID-19 death for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, but recorded 80 new cases of the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With the addition of these cases, the city's caseload reached 10,56,729, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,691, it said.

A total of 118 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery count to 10,36,5076. There are now 650 active cases in the metropolis, the civic body said in its report.

With 16,671 tests being carried out in the past 24 hours, the overall test figure went up to 1,62,37,835.

The recovery rate of the state capital now stands at 98 per cent and no area or building is currently sealed in the city.

