Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported 10 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,54,840, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,743, a civic official said.

Mumbai had reported 14 cases on Wednesday, which had led to the active caseload dropping below the 100-mark to 98, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 26 to touch 11,35,015, which left the city with 82 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

As per BMC data, the caseload doubling time is 57,444 days, up from 47,542 days on Wednesday, and the growth rate of cases between November 17 and 23 stood at 0.001 per cent.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while 1,85,42,446 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 3,160 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

