Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Mumbai's session court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi on a solvent surety bond of Rs 20,000 in connection with his alleged controversial statement about Aurangzeb made in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Abu Azmi had filed anticipatory bail in the Mumbai Sessions Court to avoid arrest in connection with Abu Azmi's controversial statement about Aurangzeb.

Also Read | Did Young Girl in Deoria Die of Heart Attack After Virat Kohli's Wicket in Champions Trophy Final? Father Dismisses Links Between Indian Batsman's Dismissal and Her Death.

The court also asked him to appear before the investigating officer on March 12, 13 and 15 between 11 am and 1 pm.

Additionally, he has also been asked not to tamper with the evidence.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 11th Roza of Ramzan on March 12 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Notably, a few days ago, Abu Azmi made a controversial statement about Aurangzeb in the Legislative Assembly premises, which was opposed by leaders of all parties.

After Azmi's statement, Mumbai Police registered a case under sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Asim Azmi accused the media of "maligning" him by "misrepresenting" his statement on Aurangzeb, requesting Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to revoke his suspension.

In a letter addressed to Narwekar, Azmi maintained that he was not at fault in this matter. "The media tried to malign me by misrepresenting my statement, so I humbly request that my suspension be withdrawn as I am not at fault in this matter," he said.

The Maharashtra SP chief clarified that he was followed by mediapersons, who asked him for his reaction to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invoking Aurangzeb while criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"On March 3, media representatives followed me while leaving the hall. Outside the hall, they asked me the question that the Chief Minister of Assam compared Rahul Gandhi to Aurangzeb. In this context, I quoted Meena Bhargava's article and said he helped the temples," Azmi said.

"No statement has been made about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I showed respect for them. My image has been tarnished by attributing to me words that I didn't speak," the letter read.

He highlighted that his statements about Aurangzeb were based on "historical facts" and that India was a golden sparrow during that time. He said that Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji were not fighting for religion but for power and land.

"During the time of Aurangzeb, India's borders reached Brahmadesh and Afghanistan and people had a lot of gold in their homes and there was a golden age in India. I have said that Aurangzeb was a good administrator while quoting the above historical facts. Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were not fighting for religion but for power and land. I do not believe in caste and religion discrimination," Azmi said.

"I have not made any objectionable statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I have great respect for both the above great men," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)