Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Unidentified persons have been booked for circulating morphed nude pictures of an actor to her friends and kin through social media platforms Instagram and Whatsapp, a police official said on Friday.

A probe began after the actor approached Versova police station on Monday, he said.

"A male friend had informed the actor about such photos on December 27. He said these photos were sent to him from an account of one Kuldeep Dwivedi. On January 7, she filed an online complaint with the police's cyber crime web portal," he said.

"Such photos were also sent to her parents as well as friends by the accused. The sender also added a threat message while transmitting these photos to her kin and friends," he added.

A case was registered under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 67, 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act and efforts were on to nab the accused, the official said.

