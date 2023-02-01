Mumbai, February 1: A woman died after a fire broke out at the Ashok Mill compound in Mumbai's Dharavi area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

Fire is now confined to electric wiring, electric installation, machineries, and clothes, added the BMC. Jharkhand Fire: Doctor, His Wife Among Five Killed After Massive Blaze Engulfs Residential Complex of Dhanbad Hospital (Watch Video).

Five fire tenders are present at the spot.

