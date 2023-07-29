Mumbai, Jul 29: A 45-year-old woman was injured after a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai's Dharavi on Saturday, prompting authorities to vacate a few rooms in its vicinity, an official said. The ground-plus-one structure on 90 Feet Road collapsed around 8.15 am, trapping a woman, the fire official said. Mumbai received heavy rains in the past few days. Gujarat Building Collapse Video: Dilapidated Building Collapses in Junagadh, Four Persons Feared Trapped.

The woman, identified as Priya Selva Raj, was pulled from under the debris and taken to civic-run Sion hospital. Three to four nearby rooms were vacated as a precautionary measure, he added.

Dharavi is a sprawling slum pocket in central Mumbai.

