Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, the highest since the pandemic began, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is the second day in a row that the densely populated locality reported 100-plus infections.

During the second wave, Dharavi had reported 99 cases on April 8, 2021.

The case tally of the area rose to 7,776 on Friday. Of these, 6,771 people have recovered from the infection, said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward.

The locality currently has 588 active cases, of which only 147 patients have been hospitalised, he said.

The BMC does not publish the number of pandemic-related deaths from the area.

