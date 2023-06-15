Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) The newly elected chairman of Khatoli municipality has been booked for fraudulently getting a backward class certificate to win the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Manish Kumar, SHO, Khatoli police station said a case was registered against Khatoli municipality chairman Shahnawaz on the complaint of a local official.

According to police, Shahnawaz was found to be of general category, but he managed to get the fake caste certificate.

Further investigation is on in the matter, they added.

