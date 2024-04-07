Sultanpur (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A murder accused out on bail was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified assailant in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Somen Barma, an argument broke out between some people at the Dariyapur tri-section in the Kotwali police station area here when one of them opened fire.

"Two men were injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital. One of the injured men, Vijay Narayan Singh (43), was declared dead while the other, Ajay Sharma, is admitted to the hospital," the SP said.

Singh was an accused in a murder case lodged in September last year. He was out on bail granted by the Allahabad High court.

The SP said the incident appears to be a fallout of a business deal.

