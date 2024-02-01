Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old man accused in a case of murder of an auto-rickshaw driver here earlier this month has told the police that he killed one more person last year and dumped the body in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said.

On January 12 this year, the accused man and two other persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 23-year-old auto-rickshaw driver by strangling him and dumping the body in the Mithi river in Kurla area of Mumbai, the official from Shivaji Nagar police station said on Wednesday.

The main accused in that case suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife and therefore planned to murder him with his two associates, he said.

During questioning, one of his associates, who is also an auto-rickshaw driver from Govandi area here, driver told the police that he along with two other persons killed a 24-year-old man in October last year and dumped the body in a drain in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The accused and the victim had a monetary dispute, he said.

The police have recovered two country-made pistols and as many knives from the accused.

A fresh case of murder has been registered in this connection and a probe launched into it, the official said.

