Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of former MP Rizwan Zaheer in a murder case.

The Lucknow Bench of the court observed that Rizwan has a criminal history and whenever he came out from the jail, he indulged in a serious offence. He was charged with having got Firoj Ahmad, alias Pappu, Balrampur district killed.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: NTAGI Approves Corbevax, Covaxin for 5-12 Years Age Group, Say Sources.

According to prosecution, Firoj wanted an assembly ticket from the Samajwadi Party from Tulsipur constituency whereas Rizwan wanted a ticket for his daughter.

It was alleged that due to political enmity, Rizwan conspired to get Firoj killed.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Raped by Elder Brother in Sattari; Accused Arrested.

In January, Pappu, a former nagar panchayat president of Tulsipur in Balrampur district, was murdered, the case in which six people, including Rizwan Zaheer, his daughter and son-in-law were arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)