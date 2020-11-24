Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq's was very critical on Tuesday, according to a health bulletin.

The 83-year-old is suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Lucknow on November 17.

The health bulletin also said that "Sadiq is suffering from colorectal cancer with metastasis with severe pneumonia, UTI and septic shock with acute kidney shutdown with paralytic ileus."

"His condition is very critical. Presently he is on assisted ventilation, vasopressor support and optimal antibiotic coverage. Today, there is further deterioration in his haemodynamics and he is continuing on high dose vasopressor support," it said.

He is being treated as per the protocols, the health bulletin said.

