Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted the connection between agriculture and livestock in India and asserted the importance of focusing on local breeds.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a workshop titled 'development of animal breeds in India' here, Adityanath noted that the efforts made for the prosperity and well-being of farmers over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership have been crucial.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Artificial Insemination Training Institute of Gorakhpur and three projects in Amethi, Bareilly and Mathura under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund.

Adityanath called for the preservation of local livestock breeds, praising those who employ indigenous methods for breed improvement. "Many local breeds are on the verge of extinction. By paying attention to them, we can provide a permanent source of prosperity for livestock farmers," he stated.

Mentioning the "challenges" faced in 2017 in terms of livestock, Adityanath pointed out that there were significant issues at the time, leading to many animals ending up on the streets, in fields, and in slaughterhouses. "In 2017, we formulated an action plan for destitute cow shelters, which was implemented in 2018," he explained.

"Today, over 14 lakh cows are being taken care of by the government's cow shelters or government-aided cattle keepers," he added.

Referring to the schemes made in this regard, the chief minister mentioned that the government takes care of 12 lakh cows through its destitute cow shelter programme.

"In the scheme, we offer up to four cows to any cattle keeper and give Rs 1,500 per cow every month for its care. Over two lakh livestock are with 1.25 lakh farmers in this initiative. In another scheme, we give cows from destitute cow shelters to malnourished families. More than 10,000 families have been given one cow each. These efforts aim to enhance the protection and promotion of cows," he said.

Adityanath further informed that the Gauseva Commission in UP is responsible for ensuring the effective management of destitute cow shelters, implementing breed improvement campaigns, and training farmers in these areas.

He also highlighted the crucial role that cows play in natural farming, which is primarily cow-based. He also announced a special campaign to promote natural farming across 27 districts and indicated that efforts to encourage natural farming are already underway in all seven districts of Bundelkhand.

"This will contribute to increasing the income of farmers. When farmers prosper, our country will achieve new heights of development, contributing to the vision of a self-reliant and developed India," he said.

Reaffirming that Uttar Pradesh has benefited from the "double-engine government," Adityanath expressed gratitude to the Centre for supporting milk producers in the state and noted that Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country for milk production.

He also mentioned that the state has become a leader in fish production, a feat unimaginable a decade ago.

"Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress in egg production and poultry farming. The National Dairy Development Board has signed an MoU with the state government, securing three dairies in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Kannauj. Additionally, the fodder production centre in Ambedkar Nagar has been assigned to the NDDB, which will facilitate the provision of quality fodder to cattle farmers," he said.

Expressing concern over excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, Adityanath stated "new diseases" are on the rise.

"The side effects of cancer, and issues related to kidneys and liver indicate that chemicals and pesticides have been used excessively. We must find solutions to this problem. Natural farming is essential for a healthy life," the chief minister asserted.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan Singh', Animal Husbandry Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Gabriel D Wangsu, UP's Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh, Gauseva Commission Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Amit Kumar Ghosh, Government of India Secretary (Animal Husbandry and Dairy) Alka Upadhyay etc., the UP government said in a statement.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)