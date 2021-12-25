Muzaffarnagar, Dec 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar will soon have five more ethanol distilleries, with district authorities issuing licenses to four such units and sanctions pending for another.

With this, Muzaffarnagar will have eight ethanol distilleries.

The district already has three ethanol distilleries that produced 6.73 crores litres of ethanol in 2020-21. They have a capacity to produce 10.97 crore litres of ethanol in a year, according to officials.

District Excise Officer Uday Prakash Singh said his department has issued licenses to four new ethanol distilleries. The license for another such unit is awaiting sanction.

Five industrialists had applied for licenses. They will invest Rs 500 crore and help generate employment opportunities and revenue, he said.

