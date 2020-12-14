Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A father-son duo was killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Monday.

Rakesh Kumar (35) and his son Yash (9) died on the spot, they said.

The accident took place on the Panipat-Khatima Highway near Pinna village under the Kotwali Police Station on Sunday.

The car driver managed to escape, they said.

