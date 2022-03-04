Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A schoolgirl was allegedly sexually harassed by a youth in her classroom in a village under Kotwali police station in the district, police said on Friday.

A case was registered after the victim's father filed a complaint against the youth and alleged that he sexually harassed her on Thursday and fled the scene, they said.

The accused absconded when the victim raised her voice, police said adding that they are searching for the accused.

In another case, a private school teacher and manager have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court for raping an eight-year-old schoolgirl on Thursday, police said.

