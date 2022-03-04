Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, will launch the Galaxy F23 5G device on March 8, 2022. The handset has been teased on Flipkart, revealing its launch date and time. According to the Flipkart teaser, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will debut in India on the above-mentioned date at 12 noon. The Flipkart teaser also confirms that the handset will be sold after the launch via the e-commerce platform. Samsung Officially Kills the Galaxy Note Brand: Report.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

As per the Flipkart teaser, the Galaxy F23 5G will feature a bezel-less waterdrop notch display. The rear panel reveals triple cameras arranged in a vertical array inside a rectangular module. The teaser also showcases two colour options - dark green and mint.

The device will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. For photography, it might feature a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP camera and a 2MP sensor. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

