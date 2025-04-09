Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram informed that his father P Chidambaram had an episode of presyncope due to extreme heat and dehydration in Ahmedabad and is under observation in Zydus Hospital. He stated that doctors are reviewing his parameters, which are currently normal.

In a social media post on X, Karti Chidambaram said, "My father @PChidambaram_IN has been examined & investigated by a team of emergency physicians, cardiologists & neurologists, all current reports are within normal parameters. He is being kept overnight at Zydus Hospital Ahmedabad for observations. Thank you all for your wishes"

"My father @PChidambaram_IN had an episode of presyncope due to extreme heat & dehydration in Ahmedabad & is under observation in Zydus Hospital. The doctors are reviewing his parameters which are currently normal, " he added.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday fainted due to heat at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Chidambaram was rushed to the hospital.

Chidambaram arrived in Ahmedabad for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session.

The 84th National Convention of the AICC is being held in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, marking its return to Gujarat after a 64-year gap.

As part of the convention, the CWC meeting was held today, attended by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. The meeting was attended by other top leaders of the Congress, including the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

At the meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge, in a veiled attack on the BJP, stated that attention is being diverted from the basic issues of the country by creating "communal division."

Kharge said, "Today, attention is being diverted from the basic issues of the country by doing Communal Division. On the other hand, Oligarchic Monopoly is on the path of controlling the governance by capturing the resources of the country."

The Congress President further said that a "conspiracy" is being carried out in the nation regarding several national heroes, including that of bilateral ties between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel. (ANI)

