Aizawl, Feb 18 (PTI) A 49-year-old Myanmar national has been arrested for possessing a substantial quantity of methamphetamine tablets and crystal methamphetamine in Aizawl, Mizoram excise and narcotics department said in a statement on Sunday.

Officials of the department in collaboration with volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Saturday raided a house in Aizawl's Bawngkawn area and seized 1.3 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 16 kg (1.6 lakh tablets) of methamphetamine from the possession of Hrangtinkhara, a resident of Tahan Pinlung in Myanmar, the statement said.

The drugs, smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar, were supposed to be transported to other places outside the state, it said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the statement added.

